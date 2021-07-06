The Macallan Estate in Speyside today hosted the launch of the new Hybrid Bentley as the two brands announced a partnership focused on carbon neutrality, the use of sustainable materials and sourcing from local suppliers.

The global brand partnership will also lead to the development of "distinctive collaborations", "immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world". It will build on the car manufacturer's Bentley 100 sustainability strategy and the drive to reach carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate by 2030.

“The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation," Macallan managing director Igor Boyadjian said. "Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other. We will generate fresh and contemporary thinking around our consumer engagement, our exceptional experiences, and ultimately our products.

“A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.”

Bentley chief executive Adrian Hallmark added: “We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programmes together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary experiences, projects and products.

"Our brands are two that share the same ethos - the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.”

Known for its single malt whiskies, The Macallan was founded in 1824. Founded in London in 1919, Bentley Motors is now headquartered in Crewe where it employs approximately 4,000 people.

Public to be given a say on new employment development in Midlothian

Buccleuch Property is seeking permission for a new employment development at Salter’s Park in Dalkeith.

Covering land to the east of Salters Rooad, the development includes proposals for business, industrial and storage units that it is said will generate "considerable employment opportunities".

The developer intends to submit a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Midlothian Council, informing that it plans to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week online consultation period.

"We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals in Salter’s Park," a spokesperson for Buccleuch Property said.

"This exciting development will deliver economic benefits to the community by providing new employment uses to the area.

"We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have."

UK financial watchdog issues government spending alert

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will need to find an extra £10 billion a year to fund a spending black hole on key public services caused by the pandemic, the fiscal watchdog has said.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility said government debt now stood at some £2.2 trillion or 99.2 per cent of GDP - a rate not seen since the early 1960s. This has created an "increasingly risky" situation.

OBR boss Richard Hughes said the Chancellor faces a "difficult trade-off".

"[He must decide where] to spend now to prevent the risks and threats that he knows about versus keeping his powder dry, keeping debt low, keeping borrowing low so that he can deal with the threats he can't anticipate," Mr Hughes told the BBC's Today programme.

