Victoria's Secret and Discover Glasgow have become the latest of a dozen retailers to resume trading at Glasgow Airport as the hub seeks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow Airport, said the re-openings follow discussions with retail partners on necessary safety measures. This has included the installation of screens and signage to promote social distancing.

“As we ease out of lockdown we have continued our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through enhanced safety measures at Glasgow Airport," Mr Leitch said.

“Bringing back business safely remains a key priority and we are delighted our business partners are reopening at our terminal. While it is critical that Glasgow re-emerges with strong connectivity for Scotland, it is also key that the passengers using our airport have access to as many of the facilities as possible within Glasgow Airport and that they feel safe to do so.”

READ MORE: New flights launched from Scottish airport

Denise Gilmour, head of retail at Glasgow Airport, added: “We have been working extremely hard with our retail partners to support them through the pandemic and their restart plans at our terminal.

“This will offer more choice to passengers while continuing to keep them safe throughout the airport. I am delighted to be welcoming them back to Glasgow Airport and know they have all been working non-stop over the past number of weeks and months to reopen.”

Others that have recently resumed trading include: the Beardmore restaurant; Boots; The Celtic Store; JD Sports; Jo Malone; Luggage Point; Starbucks; The Fashion Place; WH Smith; and World Duty Free.

Looming skills shortages across the UK travel industry

A new survey has found that almost 60 per cent of travel and tourism staff won't consider returning to the industry, according to a survey by the CV-Library jobs board.

Of those questioned, 58% said they will not return even after the industry is fully re-opened. Furthermore, 42% said they knew of colleagues who had decided to leave the sector since the onset of the pandemic.

The main reason cited to leaving was the lack of work while the industry has been closed. Almost a third said they has moved on to new careers because the sector was too unpredictable, while 47% of tourism workers said the salary and benefits are now worse than prior to the pandemic.

As a result, more than 68% believe there will be a shortage of workers in the future.

“These results should be alarming for employers, but, sadly, they aren't surprising," CV-Library chief executive Lee Biggins said.

"We’ve all witnessed the impact of this pandemic on the hospitality sector and the travel and tourism industry has been the hardest hit sector of all. As such, a shortage of candidates when the restrictions are lifted feels somewhat inevitable.”

Highland estate goes up for sale

A Highland estate built in the Arts and Crafts style that was in vogue in the late 19th, early 20th centuries has been placed on the market.

Ardhuncart Estate, formerly owned by a distant cousin and friend of the Queen, was built as a traditional sporting lodge in 1901, and sits amid extensive grounds on the north bank of the River Don.

READ MORE: Highland estate formerly owned by friend of the Queen is up for sale

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: