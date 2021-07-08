By Kristy Dorsey
Employers across the country's electrical sector have appointed a record number of apprentices in 2021 despite the ongoing difficulties of the Covid pandemic.
Training bodies the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) said 738 new entrants came into the industry this year, up nearly 50% on 2020 and in excess of the 700 that would be closer to a normal year's intake.
Both bodies praised employers for their positive attitude in such unprecedented circumstances and said that the figures highlight the attractiveness of the industry as a career opportunity.
READ MORE: Vital skills in the frame to rebuild the Scottish economy
“This really has been a remarkable year," SECTT chief executive Anne Galbraith said. "We took on 500 apprentices in 2020 and we are taking on a further 738 starting in the Autumn of 2021. In a normal year, I would expect to take approximately 700 new starts, so this year has exceeded expectations and we are still only in July."
Fiona Harper, secretary of the SJIB, added: “The industry as a whole is committed to the next generation of talent coming through, and employers are clearly supportive of creating a pool of highly-trained, highly-qualified personnel to take their business and the sector forward.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.