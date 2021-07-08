By Kristy Dorsey

Scottish-based Commsworld has won the contract to provide ultra-fast network connectivity to the capital’s new £1 billion St James Quarter.

The independent network provider will install its high-capacity infrastructure across the 1.7 million sq ft retail and leisure development, which will be completed in phases and is due to be fully up and running by the end of next year. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

The agreement will see Commsworld install, manage and maintain the fibre-optic and traditional copper cabling throughout, as well as to two main communications rooms. The partnership will provide each of the quarter’s tenants throughout its retail units, restaurants, and public spaces with access to Commsworld’s ultra-fast Optical Core Network.

“We are very excited to have been chosen to provide the digital connectivity for St James Quarter,” Commsworld chief executive Bruce Strang said. “The Galleria signifies a huge step forward for retail in the capital, and we aim to provide the fast, reliable and resilient network connectivity that it deserves.

“Commsworld has the ability to manage all services in-house, and we have a responsive and dedicated team that can provide each and every tenant with the infrastructure they need – from internet and WAN access to business telephones and other services.”

A spokesman for Commsworld said the company is not expecting any disruptions to work getting underway as a result of this past weekend’s flooding at St James Quarter, which hit just days after the opening of the first phase of the development.

Founded in 1994, Edinburgh-headquartered Commsworld has further offices in London, Glasgow and Aberdeen employing more than 100 people. The company has public sector contracts with local authorities in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders.