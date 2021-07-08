By Ian McConnell
Ivan McKee has called on businesses to consider how they can ramp up manufacturing of construction materials in Scotland, against a backdrop of global shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Scottish Government noted it had been working with businesses to explore “how industry can establish Scottish manufacturing supply chains”. Business Minister Mr McKee wants to “strengthen that partnership approach even further” and discuss how government can “help businesses accelerate the establishment of supply chains to ensure projects aren’t impacted longer than necessary”.
Mr McKee said: “The construction industry touches every part of Scotland’s economy and, with its 143,000 jobs and turnover of around £19 billion per annum, is vital to our future prosperity.
“As a result of a global manufacturing slowdown, some businesses are being affected and unable to source the construction materials they need. That is why we have been working at pace with industry to identify how we can find solutions in Scotland to these global challenges."
He added: "The Scottish Government has a strong track record of standing up local supply chains, including creating supply chains for personal protective equipment and other commodities during the height of the pandemic. Through the Construction Leadership Forum we are exploring how we can grow home supply chains which can improve resilience, support net zero ambitions and help raise the economic benefits for Scotland.
