By Ian McConnell
A SCOTTISH housebuilder is launching a luxury development of one and two-bedroom "executive apartments" in Aberdeen’s West End this weekend.
Bancon Homes, which is based at Banchory in Aberdeenshire and has been operating in north-east Scotland for more than 40 years, says the 38-apartment development, named The Aspire Residence, "offers homebuyers a fabulous opportunity to live a stylish city lifestyle with all of Aberdeen’s cosmopolitan attractions including galleries, theatres, museums, big brand retailers, award-winning restaurants, bars and nightlife within easy walking distance".
Noting that prices start at £167,495, the housebuilder said: "Bancon Homes believes that these superb executive apartments will be attractive to a range of buyers who will want to live in this outstanding location and enjoy its many facilities. These include first-time buyers looking for a city base, professional singles and couples working in the area, young families, downsizers and investors."
Housebuilding activity has been strong in Scotland and across the UK since the end of the first lockdown last year.
A survey published this week by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply and IHS Markit showed activity in the UK housebuilding sub-sector rose in June at its fastest pace since November 2003.
Bancon Homes currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, and Mintlaw, and at Strathaven.
