FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

New research, undertaken by the James Hutton Institute, which gauged the attitudes of people working in the UK dairy sector, has revealed that many dairy farmers believe cows should graze for part of the year.

Findings of the Cows eat grass, don’t they? study – funded by the British Academy and the Centre of Expertise on Animal Disease Outbreaks (EPIC) – shines a light on the perspectives of those working in the UK dairy industry, touching upon economic, animal welfare and mental health aspects.

The research was based on surveys and interviews with UK dairy farmers and key industry stakeholders to explore attitudes towards indoor and grazing systems. The survey found that 19 per cent of respondents housed their cows all year round, while 68% of Scottish dairy farmer respondents thought cows should graze for part of the year.

Lead researcher Dr Orla Shortall said this was a surprising finding: “The mainstream view among key stakeholders was that differences between systems – grazing or indoor – don’t matter for animal welfare, economic or environmental outcomes, but management is more important.

“I was surprised when most respondents to the Scottish survey thought that cows should graze. This view did coexist with the view in the survey that stock keeping was more important than system for welfare, and management was

more important than system for economic outcomes.

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,529 prime and cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

Large volumes of lambs in the market nationwide at the beginning of the week resulted in all classes selling at reduced values this week.

The large show of 1,264 prime lambs averaged 237p/kg (-9p). However, this is still 14p/kg more than for the smaller show of lambs sold on the same week last year. Top prices were £125 for Beltex and 253p/kg for a pen of Beltex and a pen of Texels.

Rams led the way in the cast sheep topping at £160 for Beltex with Ewes selling to £140 for Beltex. Mules peaked at £105 with Blackfaces to £95.

C&D Auctions sold 63 cattle at their weekly sale of primestock in Dumfries yesterday.

Seven prime cattle sold to 265p/kg for a Limousin cross heifer.

The OTM beef cows peaked at £1,479 and 175p for a Charolais, while dairy cattle sold to £1,034 and 165p for a Holstein.

The 364 prime lambs eased off in value, in line with other centres, yesterday.

Top prices were £124 and 293p/kg. There were 226 lambs sold in the 39 – 45kg weight range to average 242p/kg.

There were also 324 cast sheep which met a very steady trade. Heavy ewes averaged £101, while light ewes averaged £81.