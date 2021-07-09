By Scott Wright

THE Scotch Whisky Association is on the hunt for a new chief executive after Karen Betts agreed to take up a new role heading a food and drink manufacturers’ body.

Ms Betts, a former diplomat who has led Edinburgh-based SWA since 2017, has been appointed chief executive of the Food & Drink Federation. Her departure comes shortly after the industry toasted a major diplomatic breakthrough, when the US agreed with the UK to suspend tariffs on imports of single malt to the American market.

The 25 per cent tariff, introduced by the Trump administration in October 2019 as part of a long-running trade dispute between the US and European Union (EU) over aircraft subsidies, is believed to have cost the industry more than £600 million in lost exports.

Ms Betts’ tenure at the SWA has also coincided with the UK’s exit from the European customs union and single market on December 31, which followed the Brexit vote of 2016, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott McCroskie, chairman of the SWA and chief executive of Scotch whisky distiller Edrington, said: “After more than four years in post, Karen will leave the association with our heartfelt gratitude. She has steered the industry successfully through a turbulent period, critically while punitive tariffs were imposed on Scotch whisky by the United States, through the UK’s departure from the EU, and during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her leadership has helped the industry emerge in a strong and forward-looking position.

“Karen and her team have also positioned the industry to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead. Her focus on increasing diversity in our workforce, achieving our net-zero emissions target and growing trade in key global markets will help to secure the industry’s success in years to come. I am confident that a new chief executive will be able to build on this for the benefit of our sector, at home and around the world.”

Ms Betts joined the SWA following a two-decade career in the Foreign Office and Diplomatic Service. She replaced David Frost, also a former diplomat and now Cabinet Minister for Brexit in the Boris Johnson Government.

At the FDF, Ms Betts will succeed Ian Wright, who will step down at the end of this year after seven years in the role.

Ms Betts said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Food and Drink Federation’s new chief executive, to represent the huge range of companies that keep food on our tables and make up UK’s largest manufacturing industry.

"These are rapidly changing times, with challenges and opportunities for the industry to grasp in everything from addressing climate change, to skills and livelihoods, and healthy diets. I am looking forward to working with the FDF’s members, the FDF team, with government and other organisations as we find the best answers to these questions for all involved.”

FDF president Jon Woods said: “Karen Betts has an outstanding track record of achievement representing both our country, and one of our most important and valuable industries.

"This is a time of unprecedented change and opportunity for the food and drink industry. As we emerge from the challenges of Brexit and Covid-19, Karen will bring great understanding of, and experience in, working closely with Governments and some of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies. She has spent the last four years speaking for an industry with deep provenance and a range of businesses of all sizes determined that they, too, should be heard."