By Ian McConnell
ROSS-SHIRE Engineering has committed to employ 330 new apprentice and graduate trainees in Scotland over the next six years, after winning multiple contracts from Scottish Water.
RSE noted the Scottish Government-owned utility had awarded three key “framework” contracts to it for MEICA (mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation) capital investment, chemical dosing, and motor control centres and systems integration. It has won a mechanical-electrical repair and maintenance framework contract under joint venture RWGM.
The firm noted its long relationship with Scottish Water, supporting the design, build and maintenance of the utility’s water treatment and recycling equipment. The Muir of Ord-based engineer, owned by Inverness investment group Envoy & Partners, said the contracts would also provide “long-term job security” for its staff.
RSE managing director Allan Dallas said: “We have enjoyed a great relationship with Scottish Water to date and are excited to continue this...The framework award is the start of a renewed six-year period, where we will continue to invest in our people, having set some ambitious graduate and apprenticeship targets. We invested heavily into our people in the past six years and this has supported a wave of innovation and new standards in the water industry.”
