Scottish network provider Commsworld has won its second high-profile contract in less than a week after securing a deal to provide communications solutions to the HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre in Kilmarnock.
Edinburgh-based Commsworld will deliver digital connectivity to the four-story centre, which is currently completing construction. It will also assist HALO’s Kickstart scheme by supporting a digital and cyber skills training programme, and provide work placements for those who complete it.
The centre is scheduled to open this autumn, marking completion of the first phase of the £63 million HALO Kilmarnock urban regeneration project on the 23-acre site that was formerly home to Johnnie Walker whisky. The second phase will include construction of 210 low-carbon smart homes which will also be serviced by Commsworld.
The deal follows last week’s announcement that Commsworld will provide network connectivity to Edinburgh’s new £1 billion St James Quarter.
“Commsworld is the perfect partner to deliver digital connectivity to the HALO,” founder and executive chair Marie Macklin said. “The company’s world-class service will see the HALO as one of the most connected developments in the UK.”
