By Ian McConnell

Stack & Still, which describes itself as “the UK’s biggest urban pancake business”, is expanding into Edinburgh by launching a branch in the former Jamie’s Italian restaurant site at the Assembly Rooms.

The Glasgow-based company will open its 140-seat Edinburgh restaurant next Thursday.

Paul Reynolds, co-founder and chief executive, said: “The Assembly Rooms is an iconic Edinburgh institution and we’re very proud to be taking over this prime site.

“Edinburgh’s hospitality and retail landscape is among the most vibrant in the UK, with the opening of both the St James Quarter and the forthcoming Johnnie Walker visitors’ centre.

“This is an exciting time to be expanding into our nation’s capital as we continue to invest in our fast-growing business.”The venue will also launch ‘Insomnia’ an espresso martini bar, which will serve 50 different espresso martinis. Insomnia will launch initially as a weekend offering from Friday 20 August.

A total of 40 jobs are being created at the new restaurant, which is being managed by Vicky Briody.

Stack & Still’s latest expansion move follows the opening of an outlet in a former Harvester restaurant in Livingston last month.

More than 4,000 customers visited the 146-seat West Lothian site for its opening week.

Stack & Still serves more than two million pancakes each year at its four outlets in Glasgow, with the two east coast sites expected to take that total to 2.5 million.

Mr Reynolds said: “We’re keen to play our part in helping the city to recover from the pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, by creating jobs and by giving visitors another great reason to come to Edinburgh.”