SSE has unveiled a 100 per cent renewable electricity contract as standard for business customers.
The move means businesses signing up for fixed contracts with SSE in Great Britain will now receive all their electricity from renewable sources which SSE operates.
Perth-based SSE, which is the biggest generator of renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland, previously offered full renewable electricity as an optional extra to business customers.
All the electricity will be generated for its business customers by the group’s SSE Renewables arm, which operates offshore wind farms including Beatrice and Greater Gabbard, onshore wind farms such as Clyde and Keadby, and hydro-electric stations like Glendoe and Tummel Valley.
SSE is investing £7.5 billion in the green transition by 2025 to help businesses and organisations in the UK tackle the climate emergency and meet their carbon dioxide reduction targets.
Nikki Flanders, of SSE, said: “We're hearing loud and clear from our customers that they want to go green and so we’ve made the move to power all new fixed contracts with 100% renewable electricity from our UK wind farms and hydro plants. We see it as our job to make traceable green energy accessible to all organisations across the UK."
