A £35 MILLION development is under way at a historic Scottish inustrial site.

Sited near the River Esk in Musselburgh, East Lothian, off-plan sales launch later this year for the Dundas Estates' development.

It is on the site of the old Bruntons Wire Mill, which played a crucial role in the Second World War effort.

The Livingston-based independent developer will build 140 apartments, including 11 affordable homes, ranging from one, two and three-bedroom flats in the development, named the Wireworks.

Craig Fairfoull, head of sales and marketing at Dundas Estates, said: “Our team has analysed the site in detail and have been inspired by the historical importance of the wireworks site, and as such have ensured we draw upon the factory as inspiration in our designs.

“One such detail is the extensive use of brick work throughout the development. Not only is it durable and lends to a contemporary look, but it draws on the factory’s own design and use of brick."

READ MORE: New homes set for historic wireworks site

Bruntons Wire Mill had been producing metal parts and equipment for more than a century, and played a key part in the war effort during the Second World War by producing materials and equipment for the aero industry. Despite trading throughout the 1980s the wire mill closed down the following decade, moving the short distance to the Inveresk Industrial Estate trading as Bruntons Aero Products.

Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired the site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Bruntons Wireworks site and land in 2008.