By Kristy Dorsey

Advertising revenues at STV grew at a stronger-than-expected pace in the first half of the year as the Euro 2020 clash between Scotland and England delivered the broadcaster’s highest peak time audience since records began.

More than 1.9 million tuned in to watch the match on June 18. Streams throughout the tournament on STV Player, the company’s video on demand service, were up more than 70% on the World Cup 2018 at 3.9 million.

Total advertising revenue (TAR) doubled during June, taking growth for the first six months of the year 32 per cent higher than in the same period last year. STV noted that TAR was also up 5% on the same period in 2019, prior to the outbreak of Covid.

Chief executive Simon Pitts said STV’s audience share growth is the highest of any of the more than 500 television channels available in the UK, with total TV viewing up 5% compared to last year’s lockdown when figures benefitted from stay-at-home orders. It remains the most watched television channel in Scotland, having overtaken BBC1 earlier this year.

Online viewing was up 66% in the first half and streams grew by 94%.

“We have plenty more to look forward to in 2021, with STV Studios on track to deliver its most successful year yet, hundreds of hours of unmissable drama set to drop on STV Player following today’s new partnership with Banijay Rights, plus 11 new network dramas this autumn including Manhunt series 2 starring Martin Clunes,” Mr Pitts said.

The agreement with international producer and distributor Banijay marks STV’s biggest content deal to date. It will bring more than 1,200 hours of new programming to STV Player in the coming 12 months, comprised mainly of drama and factual series.

The first batch will go live next month with titles such as Scandi-noir thriller Beck, French murder mystery Malaterra and two Australian series, Tangle and The Time of Our Lives.

STV said total advertising revenue for July is expected to show an increase of 35-45% on last year, boosted again by the Euros along with generally higher levels of activity as the economy opens up. More than 50 hours of new network drama is scheduled for this autumn, a threefold increase on last year.

Shares in STV closed yesterday’s trading 8p higher at 364p, an increase of more than 2%.