Perth-based energy group SSE, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners yesterday jointly submitted what they described as “competitive bids” in Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind seabed-leasing process.
SSE Renewables claimed the consortium was “uniquely placed to deliver on Crown Estate Scotland’s goal of securing around 10GW (gigawatts) of new offshore wind projects in Scottish waters under the ScotWind leasing round”, citing “local and global experience” and “technical and environmental expertise”.
The leasing round has attracted significant interest from a raft of major players.
SSE Renewables noted it is currently building the 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth, declaring this “will be Scotland’s largest, and the world’s deepest, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm when complete in 2023”. It added that it had, with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, also co-developed and constructed the operational 588-megawatt Beatrice offshore wind farm, “the first large-scale, deep-water offshore wind development in Scotland”.
Marubeni, SSE Renewables declared, “brings a wealth of sector experience of delivering floating offshore wind”, including “leading floating offshore wind demonstration projects in Japan with five different floating foundations”.
Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables, said: “We’re delighted our ScotWind partnership has now submitted our bids. This is the culmination of a huge amount of hard work from our team. We know ScotWind will play a pivotal role in delivering Scotland’s offshore wind target of 11GW by 2030.”
Hisafumi Manabe, president and chief executive of Marubeni Offshore Wind Development Corporation, said: “We are excited about the prospect of progressing projects in Scotland.”
CIP partner Michael Hannibal said: “ScotWind presents a huge opportunity for a wealth of economic benefits to be realised in Scotland with up to 10GW of new projects.”
