ENERGY giants ScottishPower and Royal Dutch Shell have teamed up to enter the bidding for windfarm licences off Scotland in a landmark licensing round that has generated huge interest, it is revealed this week.
The companies said they have submitted multiple proposals for new large-scale floating offsore windfarms as part of the ScotWind Leasing round, which was closing for submissions this week.
READ MORE: The round is the first offshore wind auction to cover acreage off Scotland for a decade.
Scottish golf club up for sale
AN award-winning parkland golf club in the historic Scottish county of Perthshire has been brought to the market for offers over £1.4 million.
READ MORE: Strathmore Golf Centre extends to over 150 acres, and features an 18-hole course, a 9-hole par 3 course, a clubhouse with bar and restaurant, plus practice facilities including a driving range.
North Sea firm sees shares hit record high ahead of start production from field
NORTH Sea-focused Serica Energy has seen its shares rise three per cent to a record high after well results underlined the potential of a field it is preparing to bring into production.
READ MORE: The company said the well on the Columbus field east of Aberdeen had flowed gas and liquid condensate at the upper end of the pre-drill range of expected outcomes.
Investment chief of Scottish financial giant to retire
ROD Paris is to retire as chief investment officer of abrdn at the end of this year, the fund management giant has announced. Mr Paris has been with the group, which rebranded recently from Standard Life Aberdeen, since 2002.
READ MORE: Stephen Bird, chief executive of Edinburgh-based abrdn, said of Mr Paris: “I will personally miss his wisdom, support and his fierce intelligence. He leaves a fantastic legacy for us to continue to build on.”
