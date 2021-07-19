By Ian McConnell

INDEPENDENT Scottish property developer Dundas Estates has unveiled plans for a new 128-home development near Glasgow.

Dundas Estates’ 128-home project will be its second at Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire.

It has already sold all 61 homes at its Gilbertfields View development, which is adjacent to the new site.

Construction is already under way on the new development, named Gilbertfield Woods.

The new development will target first-time buyers, “downsizers” and people with growing families, comprising three-bedroom semi-detached, and three, four and five-bedroom detached, Dundas Estates.

The first phase will consist of 41 units, the developer noted.

Gail Grant, at Livingston-based Dundas Estates, said: “We have a rich history in Cambuslang following our previous development which proved extremely popular with new buyers.

“Gilbertfield Woods will provide potential buyers a chance to purchase a home with a tremendous amount space while being located on the outskirts of Scotland’s largest city. The site will also see the introduction of our brand new house type, the Gillespie, which will become a mainstay in all of our future developments.”

The Gillespie is Dundas Estates' newest house type, with four bedrooms and featuring an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The developer noted it was one of two house types – alongside the five-bedroom detached Maitland – to become a showhome at the Gilbertfield Woods development in 2022.

Dundas Estates said the "Gillespie "embodies Dundas’s 30th anniversary pledge to redefine its engagement with potential buyers; recognising people want houses that are available and fully equipped from the outset".

Ms Grant said: “Our ambition is to transform the buying experience for buyers. Moving into a new home – whether it is your first or fifth – can be a daunting and stressful experience. We recognise that more can be done from our part to makes this process more streamlined and enjoyable."