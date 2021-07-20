A LANDMARK building in Glasgow city centre is set to become a luxurious hotel and nightspot after being bought by an Edinburgh-based company.

The building that formerly housed Peckham’s on Glassford Street is set to be home to a “decadent and opulent” new 31-room boutique hotel by the family firm behind the House of Gods Hotel in the Scottish capital.

Mike Baxter, co-founder of House of Gods, hailed the move that comes after the firm landed significant funding.

The Glasgow hotel is due to open in early spring.

“We’ve bought the building that was originally the Peckhams on Glassford Street,” he said. “It was a bit of an institution in Glasgow back in the day. We’ve taken that building and we’re going to be opening in the early spring next year.

“We have 31 bedrooms, a bar and brasserie on the ground floor and then we’ve got a hidden secret cocktail bar that extends underneath Glassford Street, which is going to be a late night affair.”

READ MORE: House of Gods' Glasgow hotel plan

He said the Edinburgh Old Town hotel leads the way with a “decadent and opulent feel”. “Everything we do we just try and kind of reimagine the kind of glory days of luxury travel when you think about the Orient Express in its heyday. We try and reimagine that for everyone, and kind of bring it up to date and make it contemporary and make it cool, and provide great drinks."

Founded by brothers Mike and Ross Baxter, House of Gods was partially funded by a £1.1 million loan from OakNorth Bank in 2019.

The fresh £4.8m capital from OakNorth Bank, coupled with a £5m IMBIBA investment, will be used to further expand the House of Gods brand, with two new four-star boutique hotels, which also includes one in Manchester.