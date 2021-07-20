By Ian McConnell

Dundas Estates has unveiled plans for a major new housing development near Glasgow.

It noted its latest 128-home project will be its second development at Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire.

The independent Scottish property developer has already sold all 61 homes at its Gilbertfields View project, which is adjacent to the new site.

Construction is already under way on the new development, named Gilbertfield Woods.

Dundas Estates said the new development would target first-time buyers, “downsizers” and people with growing families, comprising three-bedroom semi-detached, and three, four and five-bedroom detached houses.

The first phase will consist of 41 units, the developer noted.

Dundas Estates signalled its confidence about demand for homes in its new development.

Gail Grant, sales negotiator with Dundas Estates, declared the Livingston-based company’s previous development had “proved extremely popular with new buyers”.

She added: “Already we are seeing a great number of people requesting to be added to the mailing list for this new development and so we are anticipating this site to be extremely quick off the shelf with potential buyers.”