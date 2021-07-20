THE world-famous Old Course Hotel in St Andrews is set to unveil a major renovation that includes 31 new rooms.

The work also includes a penthouse suite, a new restaurant and bar and upgraded wedding and events spaces which “cement its position as one of the top luxury hotels in Scotland”, the hotel said.

The renovation is set for completion at the end of August, well ahead of The Open in 2022 which will be held on the Old Course.

The historic hotel is set on one of the most iconic golf courses in the world – The Old Course – overlooking the 17th Road Hole and next to the often-pictured Swilcan Bridge.

The Hall of Champions seats 450 guests and can be used as one large venue or split into six smaller spaces.

The hotel and all facilities, which reopened earlier under Scottish Government guidance, has remained open during the final stages of the refurbishment.

Following renovations, the hotel will have 175 rooms, with the introduction of a third floor in the “Champions Wing” and the addition of 31 new rooms, overlooking the Old Course. The penthouse will also be added to the fourth floor, which will be the only room with a private lift and balcony, outdoor seating and fire pit, with spectacular views overlooking West Sands Beach and the golf course.

“The luxurious interiors will feature wood panelling, a central fireplace, a private dining area for eight guests, with parquet flooring throughout, and a free-standing bath in the bedroom”, the hotel said.

The Conservatory.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa currently has six restaurants and bars and will add to its offering with the launch of a new 80-cover restaurant and bar, situated on the fourth floor and in East End of the hotel. It will provide all-day dining, serving international cuisine using locally sourced Scottish produce, and an extensive wine and cocktail list.

With floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, it will become the new destination restaurant and bar in St Andrews offering views of the town and golf course.

Renowned as a wedding and events venue, the hotel has expanded its largest space, The Hall of Champions, to offer a new flexible space with natural light, complete with its own entrance, which is perfect for weddings and corporate events.

It also features floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto an outdoor terrace, with views over the golf course.

The Hall of Champions seats 450 guests and can be used as one large venue or split into six smaller spaces, each with in-built technology. Situated alongside the golf course, The Conservatory has been extended and upgraded with newly renovated windows and roof. It also features glass doors at both ends with steps leading to the surrounding garden grounds for drinks receptions, making it the perfect setting for more intimate weddings and smaller events.

Helen McBride, general manager, Old Course Hotel, Golf & Spa, said: “After an incredibly challenging year for hospitality, we are excited to unveil our multi-million refurbishment plans that are currently underway at the Old Course Hotel. As one of the UK’s top hotels we already have an exceptional five-star offering for our guests but we are excited to further strengthen the hotel’s facilities this summer and welcome guests back to the hotel from the end of April.

“The new restaurant and bar will be a particularly exciting offering, which will truly add to St Andrews’ culinary scene. These renovations have enabled Old Course Hotel to adapt to ever-changing customer demands and competitive landscapes, which has become increasingly important over the past year.”

