IT recruitment firm Be-IT is projecting revenues of £14 million this year after a strong start to the year.
The Glasgow-based company said it is confident it will hit revenue growth of 20 per cent on 2020 levels, as the sector sees increased activity.
The firm said it “moved quickly to secure the best talent to satisfy the surge in demand” for digital transformation skills across all business sectors, filling 35 to 40 new roles a month.
Increasing digitalisation in business and public services, cyber protection, Artificial Intelligence, robotics and Big Data continue to have a big impact on the Scottish and UK marketplace, Be-IT said.
The company is to significantly expand its own team in the coming months.
READ MORE: Digital technology body appoints sector veteran
Nikola Kelly, managing director, said: “Despite the challenges of the last year we were able to remain in profit.
“The beginning for 2021 has been hugely encouraging and we are confident of getting revenue to the £14m mark for the year.
“There has been a 50% increase in demand for contract staff, and the market is buoyant overall.”
Be-IT, which has over 200 buying clients across the UK, said a reshuffle of the leadership team has created four new director roles, to allow greater focus on delivering for clients and candidates.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.