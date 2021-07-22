With COP26 taking place in Glasgow in just a few months, the spotlight has never shone brighter on climate change, sustainability, and what the world needs to do to ensure we become NetZero.

COP26 itself is an incredibly important milestone when looking at climate change, but it is imperative that we also look at the legacy of the event – what must Scotland do to ensure we have a sustainable future? This will be the topic of a special virtual business breakfast held by The Herald on Thursday, September 16.

Held in association with international law firm CMS, COP26: A Catalyst for Change will be hosted by Dr Martin Valenti, energy transition and green enterprise director for South of Scotland Enterprise. It will begin with a keynote speech by Patrick Harvie MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, who in response to climate change has campaigned extensively on improving public transport and active travel infrastructure, and has repeatedly advocated for radical measures to reduce CO2 emissions and end dependence on fossil fuels.

READ MORE: Key themes to be explored on different days at climate conference

This will be followed by a debate by our expert panel, which includes Anthony Burns, chief operating officer at ACS Clothing, climate justice activist Mikaela Loach and Lindsay McQuade, chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables. More speakers will be announced shortly.

The event will discuss how Scotland can seize the opportunities of COP26 as a springboard for change and ensure it has a meaningful and enduring legacy. The event will highlight some of the incredible work already happening across Scotland and address how we can build on this in the years to come.

Alan Nelson, managing partner of the Glasgow office of CMS, said: “CMS Scotland is delighted to be working in partnership with The Herald to deliver COP26: A Catalyst for Change virtual event on 16 September. Sustainability is very much at the forefront of how we live, think and do business.

READ MORE: Pope Francis to attend COP26 in Glasgow

"The pandemic has accelerated the sustainability journey with a green recovery in play and opportunity for us all to hit the reset button and make changes to build back a better, more resilient world. COP26 is only a few months away. It is now a time where we all need to take action and seize the opportunity presented by this global event.

"All eyes are focused on the run-up to the event but we need to look beyond and look at what the legacy of the event could be and see how government, policymakers, business and activists are tackling the challenges and seizing the opportunities from Scotland’s climate response.”

Join the discussion by registering for your place on the dedicated event website at http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/catalyst-for-change/.

The event will be held via the Hopin online events platform. For more information contact Linsey Hunter, events manager, by emailing linsey.hunter@newsquest.co.uk.