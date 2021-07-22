Exclusive

By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

A £20 million private hospital will be opened at Braehead near Glasgow – by the owner of the long-established Ross Hall Hospital on the city’s south side – creating 50 jobs initially.

The new hospital, which will occupy the 3,100-square-metre Titanium building at Braehead and is due to open in January, will offer a full range of purpose-built medical facilities. It will have two operating theatres and a suite of recovery wards, and offer a comprehensive outpatient service, including MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans and diagnostics.

Known as Ross Hall at the Titanium, the new hospital is being opened by BMI Healthcare, which is part of Circle Health Group and currently has four hospitals and 980 staff in Scotland.

Circle is owned by US healthcare group Centene, based in Missouri, and is run by an independent UK board, BMI Healthcare noted.

Asked if the existing Ross Hall Hospital at Crookston Road would continue as normal, with the opening of the Braehead operation, BMI Healthcare said: “Yes, it will continue as normal and this new hospital is an extension to the Ross Hall services.”

The existing Ross Hall Hospital is the biggest private hospital in Scotland, BMI Healthcare noted.

While 50 jobs will be created initially by the new development at Braehead, BMI Healthcare highlighted “further potential to increase this through future service development and expansion”.

Mhairi Jefferies, executive director of BMI Healthcare, said: “This is a significant investment in the most advanced equipment and services for patients in Scotland, in a state-of-the-art building.”

She added: “The new facility has been designed by the people and clinicians who will provide patients’ medical care, to ensure the best clinical experience for patients.”

BMI Healthcare noted that it had invested £20m in diagnostic imaging equipment over the past 12 months, including “industry-leading MRI equipment for Ross Hall at the Titanium”.

It added: “The new MRI technology enables faster diagnostic scans, with 65 digitised channels providing 25 per cent higher clarity images for precise diagnosis of conditions in hard-to-reach tissue.”

BMI Healthcare noted “almost all” of the electricity for the building would be generated by air-source heat pumps. It added: “The building is fully accessible and is air-conditioned throughout, with extensive use of natural light to improve the patient experience.”