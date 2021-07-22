By Ian McConnell
ABERDEEN firm EBar has raised £670,000 of equity to accelerate the roll-out of its self-service drinks-dispensing technology at busy venues across the UK and Europe.
The innovative start-up, founded by entrepreneurs Sam Pettipher and Nick Beeson, highlighted its aim of “shaking up the industry, dramatically improving the customer experience at venues, large-scale events and gatherings”.
EBar has developed kiosks with the aim of speeding up service, delivering drinks directly into customers’ hands.
The company said: “EBar have perfected the automated dispense of draught beer, cider and soft drinks into a range of sustainable and reusable cups, enabling a customer to order, pay and receive two perfect drinks in less than 30 seconds.”
READ MORE: Amber list move only small step to unpicking puzzle: Ian McConnell
EBar added that the latest funding raised would be used to launch its “Beer-as-a-Service” model, with the deployment of its mobile kiosks at major events, festivals and sporting occasions “where high demand and a reliance on temporary staff can result in lost revenues and poor bar experiences”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Spotlight on banks’ behaviour as ‘extraordinary guardrails’ go
The company noted the funding round had been led by the Seedrs crowdfunding platform and Irish events entrepreneur Robert O’Dowd, with follow-on investments from Jenson Funding Partners, Equity Gap and Gabriel Investment Syndicate.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.