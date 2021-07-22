GLOBAL real estate advisor CBRE has announced it is to relocate its teams based at three sites into a new office in Glasgow city centre, creating a new major central hub in the West of Scotland.

CBRE has secured the ground floor at 177 Bothwell Street in the city centre, extending to almost 18,000 sq ft, in the significant commercial property market deal.

The building is currently being developed by HFD Property Group and is due for completion in the final quarter of this year, with CBRE expected to take occupation in April 2022.

Almost 300 CBRE staff will relocate together at Bothwell Street including its advisory services business, based at Sutherland House on St Vincent Street; its property management accounting team, which operates from Pacific House on Wellington Street; and its global workplace solutions team, which is run from International House, Hamilton International Park.

A number of CBRE teams have been advising on the relocation and subsequent fit-out of the new office including the office advisory and transactions team, the CBRE design hub and the project management, quantity surveying, sustainability and engineering services teams.

READ MORE: Carbon capture cluster to fuel jobs boom

Miller Mathieson, managing director of CBRE Scotland, said: “Collaboration amongst our teams to bring the full power of our platform and services to enhance client outcomes is at the heart of our culture.

"This move will bring almost 300 members of staff together into one of the best buildings in Glasgow. Its fantastic green credentials and wellness facilities underpin our commitment to the ESG agenda and will enhance the workplace experience for our people and help us attract and retain the very best talent in the market.

“The building design and fit out and tech credentials will help promote collaboration and agile working, supporting our adoption of hybrid working patterns aimed at improving productivity and efficiency.

“2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year as we partner with our clients across all sectors to take advantage of the projected recovery in our markets. We are actively recruiting in all areas right across the business and look forward to announcing new hires over the coming weeks and months.”

177 Bothwell Street is due for completion in Q4 2021.

The Bothwell Street site - set to be the city’s largest single office building - is the first development in Scotland to commit to the new independently-verified global SmartScore certification for smart buildings.

Its intelligent building management system will allow occupiers to arrive and reach their chosen floor – via reception, security turnstiles and lifts – without having to touch any part of the building’s exterior or interior. It will also let visitors’ mobile devices be pre-accredited, allowing them to operate security gates and lifts with their phones. App-activated lighting will also remove the need to physically operate switches.

It is the first development in Scotland to achieve a Platinum WiredScore certification, a standard recognising that occupiers will have the best connectivity available.

The building’s "remarkable" green credentials were a key factor in CBRE selecting it, the firm said. It will produce zero carbon emissions by going fully electric from 100% renewable power, while targeting an EPC rating of A and BREEAM Excellent standard. It will also feature impressive wellness amenities such as a rooftop terrace and running track, a fitness studio and spa-quality changing facilities.

Michael McDowall, property director of HFD Property Group, said: “Adding CBRE – one of the world’s top property companies – to 177 Bothwell Street underlines our commitment to delivering a high-quality, occupier-focussed building. With our investment in technology, people-centric design, and decision to embed sustainability throughout the building’s life cycle we are aiming to show what property can help businesses achieve in Glasgow, Scotland, and beyond, supporting them in the delivery of their own sustainability and wellbeing targets.”

A large section of 177 Bothwell Street has already been pre-let to occupiers including Virgin Money for its new headquarters, BNP Paribas, and HFD Group’s serviced offices business.

Alistair Urquhart from CBRE represented itself in the transaction whilst Knight Frank acted for HFD Property Group.

Aberdeen firm rolls out ‘Beer-as-a-Service’

The company's kiosks.

ABERDEEN firm EBar has raised £670,000 of equity to accelerate the roll-out of its self-service drinks-dispensing technology at busy venues across the UK and Europe.

READ MORE: The innovative start-up, founded by entrepreneurs Sam Pettipher and Nick Beeson, highlighted its aim of “shaking up the industry, dramatically improving the customer experience at venues, large-scale events and gatherings”.

£20m plan for site of former Glasgow cinema

Consensus Capital Group Ltd has lodged an application to build a 12-storey residential tower at the site of a former cinema on Sauchiehall Street

PLANS have been lodged for a £20 million residential development at the site of a former Glasgow cinema in a conservation area.

READ MORE: The B-listed building at 520 Sauchiehall Street which extends to Renfrew Street, has been derelict for a number of years and will be re-developed into a 12-storey tower with 87 studio and one bedroom apartments and ground floor commercial units.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced Business Briefing with the top business news stories sent direct to your inbox, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: