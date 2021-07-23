GLOBAL association of independent legal and accountancy firms MSI Global Alliance has appointed a senior EY figure in Scotland as its new chief executive .

Andrew Leck was associate partner and business development leader for Scotland, responsible for EY’s growth and go to market strategy supporting a mixed portfolio of clients across a range of sectors before the move.

Prior to EY, Mr Leck spent over 20 years in the accountancy profession in a variety of roles including training, consultancy and leading market growth programmes across the world.

He was head of ACCA Scotland before heading up ACCA UK and is a member of both the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Mr Leck was appointed by the MSI board of directors following a rigorous selection process and replaces Tim Wilson, who leaves MSI after seven years as chief executive, the business said

George Crowther, director of the MSI board, said: “Andrew has a track record of successful business development, innovation and strategic leadership. His international business experience and detailed knowledge of the professional services sector, combined with strong leadership and communication skills, make him a great fit for MSI Global Alliance and we are delighted to welcome him as our new CEO.”

Mr Leck said he is excited to be joining “a thriving and successful association that is focused on creating value for its member firms and their clients”.

He said: “I look forward to working with MSI members across the globe to strengthen partnerships and explore new growth and development opportunities.”

Peter Abels, director of the MSI board who has closely followed both the leadership transition process and MSI since its foundation, welcomed Mr Leck and said: “From the outset, Andrew and the MSI Board had a great connection."