PEEL Ports Clydeport has hailed as “exciting” the arrival yesterday of the first cruise ship to call at Greenock since the “Covid crisis effectively closed down the cruise industry”.

The 169,000-tonne Anthem of the Seas, with capacity to carry 5,000 passengers and 1,500 crew over 16 decks, arrived at Greenock Ocean Terminal yesterday, just days after the Scottish Government relaxed coronavirus-related rules.

Peel Ports Clydeport director Jim McSporran said: “It was exciting to see Anthem of The Seas sail into Greenock. It’s a symbol the gradual removal of Covid restrictions which is taking place will soon see the cruise industry return to its pre-pandemic scale of operations and more.”

Peel Ports Clydeport noted the vessel’s arrival “heralds a busy late-cruising season this year at Greenock, with 50 ships booked into the Inverclyde town’s new dedicated pontoon by mid-November”.

The pontoon is part of a £19 million-plus cruise berthing and visitor centre development funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal, Peel Ports, Inverclyde Council and the George Wyllie Foundation. Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated 150,000 cruise passengers could pass through Greenock each year after the new terminal’s completion – delivering £26m in annual visitor and crew spend for the Inverclyde and broader Scottish economy.

Work will start soon on the visitor centre, Peel Ports Clydeport noted.

Mr McSporran said: “We’ve a very busy period coming up this year with 50 bookings at the new cruise terminal, and I’m looking forward to welcoming well in excess of 100 cruise arrivals next year. Peel Ports Clydeport is ready to play its part in boosting the tourism industry both locally and nationwide as passengers go on to visit tourist destinations throughout central Scotland.”

Councillor Jim Clocherty, depute leader of Inverclyde Council, said: “The cruise market is hugely important for Inverclyde and Scotland and worth millions of pounds to the economy.

“With more things now opening up again, I’m delighted to see vessels back here on the Clyde and I hope people take the opportunity to discover Inverclyde and the many things it has to offer."

He added: “The fact that so many ships and passengers are booked in already for this year and next is testament to the warm welcome visitors receive here and cements Greenock and Inverclyde’s place as a friendly port.”