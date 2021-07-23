THE Southside Housing Association has submitted plans for a proposed redevelopment of the former United Reformed Church site on Mosspark Boulevard with an affordable housing development comprising 35 homes for social rent and associated amenity space.

The association said the proposal considers pedestrian and cycle routes, and city-wide sustainable transport strategies, and that the new homes designed will provide high quality living as set out in the Design Schedule for Affordable Housing in Glasgow.

The mix includes one, two and three bed flats, including 10% adaptable standard accommodation.

Site plan.

The association said the materiality of the proposed residential block "responds to the local architectural character of the area", adding: "The significant characteristic of the tenement blocks in Glasgow is the differentiation between the front and rear façades."

The proposal draws from the local tenement materiality with a red brick street facade, and lighter internal courtyard masonry.

READ MORE: FirstGroup in £135m sweetener to woo disgruntled shareholders

Margaret McIntyre, chairperson, Southside Housing Association, said: “We are pleased to bring forward to planning our proposals for the site of the former Mosspark United Reformed Church.

"Offering high quality housing in a sustainable and well-connected location and with close proximity to key areas of local amenity, such as Bellahouston Park and the area's local centre, the development will provide comfortable and attractive homes, well positioned to form a strong community whilst meeting local housing need for young families and the elderly alike, through the provision of adaptable dwellings.“

Ruta Turcinaviciute, project designer at 3DReid, said:“We have been working with Southside Housing Association and Glasgow City Council since 2015 to deliver an affordable housing scheme on this very complex site. The planning application marks a significant step for the project after such a long design development process. We hope that our proposal will create high-quality social rent homes in the area and contribute to the wider community.“

Housing developer hails Scottish site as fastest-selling in last year

The housing development has been the fastest-selling for Dundas Estates in the last 12 months.

A SCOTTISH property group has declared that a housing development near a famous Scottish castle associated with Mary Queen of Scots has been its fastest-selling development in the last 12 months.

READ MORE: Livingston-based Dundas Estates said it had released its final four-bedroom homes at its Pace Hill development at Milnathort in Perth & Kinross, a short journey from Lochleven Castle, at which Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned in 1567.

Incentives lure SMEs to switch banking providers

Picture: PA.

A £275m scheme to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises to switch from Royal Bank of Scotland has closed with a total of 69,135 firms changing providers.

READ MORE: The Incentivised Switching Scheme (ISS) forms part of the Alternative Remedies programme that was launched to address EU regulators’ concerns about the £45 billion taxpayer bailout of the group formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland during the 2008 financial crisis. The RBS Group changed its name to NatWest in July of last year.

