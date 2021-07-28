ENERGY giant SSE is eyeing a move into the emerging Polish windfarm market as it looks to capitalise on booming investment in renewable energy around the world.

The Perth-based group has teamed up with Spain’s Acciona Energía with a view to bidding for offshore windfarm licences off Poland as the country prepares for a pioneering licensing round.

SSE noted that the Polish government is in the process of finalising the regulatory framework for offshore acreage. It has set the target of generating around a quarter, 23 per cent, of the country’s gross energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

READ MORE: SSE underlines value of Scottish windfarm licences ahead of key round

SSE said it had formed a solid alliance with Acciona Energia committed to the development of the offshore wind market in Poland.

The two firms agreed earlier this year to work together to explore offshore wind opportunities in Spain and Portugal.

By working with Acciona Energia, SSE may be able to benefit from the fact that the Spanish firm already has a strong presence in Poland.

Acciona Energia owns and operates onshore windfarms in Poland and has projects under development.

SSE offers expertise in offshore windfarm development gained through work on landmark schemes in the UK, such as the Beatrice windfarm off Caithness.

READ MORE: Centrica keen to sell North Sea oil and gas business as it thinks again about nuclear amid decarbonisation drive

It is working with oil giants Eni and Equinor to develop the Dogger Bank windfarm off Yorkshire which is set to become the biggest in the world.

Rafael Mateo, chief executive of Acciona Energía, said:

“We are very satisfied with the joint work we are carrying out with SSE Renewables.”

Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said the company would bring its track record as one of the world’s leading offshore wind developers to the partnership with Acciona Energia to build a strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland.”

He noted: “There are exciting developments in the Polish offshore wind sector which is very much up and running, with a clear target for 2030 and big ambition out to 2040 and beyond.”

We have complementary strengths and a common vision which is enabling us to move forward quickly in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

“Poland is a promising country for offshore wind development.”

READ MORE: Floating windfarms could fuel North Sea resurgence with right support says expert

SSE Renewables and Acciona Energía have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise a 50/50 joint venture between both companies to develop offshore wind opportunities in the Polish energy market.