By Scott Wright
ST ANDREWS-based distiller Eden Mill has formed a new partnership with Scots celebrity Gordon Ramsay.
The spirits company has collaborated with the Michelin-starred chef on a new range of gins inspired by the flavours of Fife. The first in the Six Rivers range, Eden Gin, takes its name from the river that flows by the company’s St Andrews home. It is based on botanicals grown nearby, including honeyberry, and Mara Seaweed harvested in Crail.
Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller said: “It has been an honour to work closely with Gordon to create the Six Rivers collection. His knowledge and understanding of flavour is incomparable, and it has been a real joy bringing our teams together to create a collection of drinks so reflective and personal to his character, tastes and passions. We are particularly proud to work with the ingredients from the landscape of our home to create a collaboration gin we can both be proud of. The larder of Fife is one of edible gold, and we’re delighted to be supporting an ecosystem of small independent producers within 15 miles of our climate-positive distillery to gather outstanding ingredients.”
Ramsay said: “The team at Eden Mill have an innovative approach to the art of distilling, it has been a joy to work with them and I really respect their passion for their craft.”
