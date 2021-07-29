By Scott Wright
A HYDROGEN specialist has revealed plans to develop its first refuelling station in Scotland.
Element 2 said it is seeking a two-acre site in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, capable of dispensing up to three tonnes of hydrogen fuel per day. The location has been selected because of its proximity to potential customers based around Aberdeen Airport, and commercial transport companies accessing the motorway network.
Tim Harper, chief executive of Element 2, said: “This is a major investment and an important first step in establishing Element 2’s credentials in Scotland as a leading hydrogen retailer.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.