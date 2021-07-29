By Scott Wright

A HYDROGEN specialist has revealed plans to develop its first refuelling station in Scotland.

Element 2 said it is seeking a two-acre site in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, capable of dispensing up to three tonnes of hydrogen fuel per day. The location has been selected because of its proximity to potential customers based around Aberdeen Airport, and commercial transport companies accessing the motorway network.

Tim Harper, chief executive of Element 2, said: “This is a major investment and an important first step in establishing Element 2’s credentials in Scotland as a leading hydrogen retailer.”