By Scott Wright

A THIRD restaurant in the El Cartel Mexican street food chain has opened in Edinburgh.

The new venue is located at the heart of the Old Town in Roxburgh Court. With a capacity for more than 100 covers and what’s said to be the city’s selection of tequila and mexcal, it is the biggest in the group yet.

The new venue marks a departure for the chain, whose two other venues, El Cartel Teviot and El Cartel Thistle, are “more intimate” in size.

El Cartel Roxburgh, however, will follow the blueprint set by its sister restaurants in offering an authentic style of Mexican street food, with dishes based on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The menu was designed by head chef Daniel Dessi.

Anthony Hester, director of El Cartel owner The Bon Vivant Group, said: “The opportunity to locate to the building in Roxburgh came up and it was too good to miss out on.

“Mexican street food is a huge trend that shows no signs of diminishing and the El Cartel concept has proven to be extremely popular with locals and tourists alike.

“We know the smaller venues have limited what we can offer, so we are delighted to be able to develop the El Cartel concept with more tables in a larger, light and airy space. It can also be adapted to accommodate groups as a reflection of the fact that we all now crave time with family and friends having spent so much time apart.”

El Cartel is the latest venture between The Bon Vivant Group and property developer and investor Chris Stewart Group.