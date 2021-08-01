THE famous Lorne Hotel in the west end of Glasgow has been put up for sale as administrators take steps to liquidate its owning company.

Thirty staff were earlier made redundant when administrators at Interpath Advisory, the former restructuring arm of KPMG, were appointed to Bellhill Limited.

Lorne Hotel. Picture: Christie & Co.

READ MORE: The hotel, located in the fashionable Finnieston area on Sauchiehall Street, had been historically profitable. However, the business had seen turnover plunge and recorded trading losses in the 15 months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and the imposition of restrictions to halt the spread of the disease.

Shopping mall welcomes latest designer brands

Livingston Designer Outlet.

SAMONSONITE and Police have become the latest global brands to commit to retail space at Livingston Designer Outlet.

READ MORE: Luggage and travel bag specialist Samsonite launched its store, which spans 1,946 square feet, at the outlet on Saturday.

Diageo toasts new 'dual growth' potential

The results pre-dated the suspension of US tariffs on single malts.

DRINKS giant Diageo, the owner of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer, beat analysts’ expectations for the financial year to the end of June with a particularly strong performance in North America, its largest market.

READ MORE: Profits at the FTSE 100 group increased by 7 per cent to £3.74 billion on sales which rose to £12.73bn, up from £11.7bn previously. In North America, sales were up by more than 20%.

Bank chief discusses 5,000-job commitment to Glasgow

Roles will include high-value technology and risk management posts, taking in apprenticeships and graduate programmes also.

BARCLAYS has hailed Glasgow and Scotland's potential for growth as it prepares to double its staff numbers north of the Border.

READ MORE: Koral Anderson, the site lead for Barclays in Scotland, told Brian Taylor in his Herald Podcast this week that it expects to have 5,000 workers at its new Glasgow campus within two years.

FirstGroup chief yields to major investor backlash against US deal

The sale included First Student.

MATTHEW Gregory is surrendering the helm at FirstGroup after the transport giant’s largest shareholder renewed calls for the chief executive’s resignation.

READ MORE: In an announcement alongside the release of its financial results for the year to the end of March, FirstGroup said Mr Gregory will not seek re-election at the company’s annual meeting on September 13. Chairman David Martin will take over as interim executive chairman until a permanent chief executive is appointed.

Clydesdale owner optimistic about pace of economic recovery after branch closures

Virgin Money chief executive David Duffy.

CLYDESDALE Bank owner Virgin Money has highlighted its confidence in the prospects for a strong recovery from the economic slump triggered by the pandemic as it said it had made progress in key markets.

READ MORE: The Glasgow-based group said it had released £19 million in respect of provisions made previously for potential impairments citing the strengthening economic backdrop.

Scottish social enterprise supermarket to create 90 jobs

Reuben Chesters, managing director of Locavore, hailed the move.

AROUND 90 new jobs are to be created in a significant expansion of the business described as Scotland’s first social enterprise supermarket.

READ MORE: Glasgow-based Locavore said securing £850,000 in funding would help support the growth plans as it seeks to capitalise on increased demand for local, organic and zero waste food and goods.

