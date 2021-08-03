THE largest single office building in Glasgow will receive 100 per cent of its energy from a renewable supply just a few miles away, the developer has announced.

The 177 Bothwell Street office development, due for completion in the last quarter of this year, will get 2.52 GWh of certified wind energy from Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, which is 15 miles away.

HFD will receive the energy through an innovative corporate power purchase agreement, thought to be the only deal of its kind between a property company and energy provider in Scotland.

Its origin will be guaranteed through the Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin scheme.

Blantyre Muir Wind Farm comprises of six wind turbines and was established 10 years ago as a joint venture between Engie and HFD Group. Phase one of the windfarm originally powered HFD’s EcoCampus development in Hamilton – home to the University of the West of Scotland – along with HFD’s serviced office properties at Strathclyde Business Park and Hamilton International Park.

READ MORE: French banking giant hails Glasgow office deal

The latest commitment from HFD underlines its ambition to create Glasgow’s most sustainable office building, it said.

Last year, the company announced 177 Bothwell Street would be fully electric, with zero carbon emissions. The building is set to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) score nearly 50% above the standard for an A rating.

It will also feature a range of facilities for climate-friendly commuting, with extensive provisions for cyclists and capacity for all 48 of its car parking spaces to connect electric vehicle charging points.

A number of occupiers have already secured space at 177 Bothwell Street, with Virgin Money pre-letting 65,000 sq ft, BNP Paribas letting the first floor, and CBRE taking a further 18,000 sq ft. An independent economic impact assessment concluded that the development will generate £2.8 billion of gross value added to the Scottish economy over 25 years.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “Sustainability is not new for us, but we were determined to take it even further at 177 Bothwell Street.

“The infrastructure at Blantyre Muir Wind Farm was only made possible through our PPA with Engie and it has formed a cornerstone of our commitment to green energy across our property portfolio over the past decade.

“Generating 100% renewable energy from an identifiable source in close proximity to the building was important for us so that our occupiers can say they are delivering on their sustainability pledges with full transparency.”