LAW firm Addleshaw Goddard has said it has reached double-digit percentage income growth in Scotland for the fourth year in a row.
The London-based company which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow declined to say how much the growth is financially in Scotland, but said that for the overall business revenues for the 12 months to April 30, 2021 were £321 million, up 12 per cent.
It said its total bonus provision this year will be three times larger than the previous year.
The company said that during the year teams in Scotland acted on a range of “complex, high value and strategically important” assignments across sectors including energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, retail and consumer, real estate and transport.
The firm won significant new commercial and regulatory mandates for clients including Boohoo, Diageo, Homeserve, NFU Mutual, Vision Express, Dana Petroleum, and BP International.
Other highlights included with Aberdeen City Council procurement of a £215m joint venture partner to deliver the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.
David Kirchin, head of Addleshaw Goddard in Scotland, said: "We believe there is even more that we can achieve, which gives us great confidence for the future."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.