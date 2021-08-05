IbisVision, the Glasgow-based developer of remote vision testing technology, has appointed a new lead developer to further work on its facial recognition software.
Brazilian IT specialist Will Silva has been appointed to the senior management role that has been created to allow IbisVision to bring in-house certain functions previously outsourced to consultancies. Mr Silva will focus on developing mechanisms that detect and mitigate for the movement of patients during eye exams, thus maintaining accuracy in test readings.
Set up in 2014 by former eye surgeon Blair Donaldson, IbisVision is initially targeting the UK and US markets.
The company is backed by Compiler Venture Capital, Deepbridge Capital, the Scottish Investment Bank, Apollo Informal Investments and Biocity.
