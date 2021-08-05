By Scott Wright

ACCOUNTANCY giant KPMG has appointed a new leader for its operation in Scotland.

Senior partner James Kergon, who joined the firm as a graduate 23 years ago, succeeds Catherine Burnet, with a remit to grow the practice in Scotland.

Ms Burnet moved to become KPMG’s head of UK audit in May.

In his new role, Mr Kergon is responsible for a team of more than 1,300 people across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. He will work closely with Martin Findlay, senior partner in the Aberdeen office, while continuing his role as the firm’s Scottish head of deal advisory, advising businesses and investors on transactions.

Mr Kergon said: “I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to lead KPMG in Scotland. I have worked closely with and learnt a lot from my predecessors in the role and look forward to building on the firm’s strong heritage in Scotland and empowering the exceptional people that underpin our success.

“It’s a truly remarkable time for businesses. We are supporting clients of every size against a backdrop of economic recovery and rapid change, advising on everything from new technology and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) to the steps our clients need to take to become more sustainable. And our clients, like all of our own people, are adapting to new ways of working.”

Mr Kergon qualified in 2001, before moving from audit to transaction services in 2003. He became a partner of the firm in 2016, then took over as senior partner of the Glasgow office in June last year.

Chris Hearld, head of regions at KPMG in the UK, said: “James’ leadership of our Glasgow office and Scottish deal advisory team make him perfectly suited to support our clients as the pace of Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerates.

“It’s also great to see someone who’s gained more than two decades’ experience with the firm, on the ground in Scotland, take on the senior partner role.”

“It helps showcase the investment we make in people to the businesses we work with and, more importantly, our latest cohort of new joiners, graduates and apprentices.”