Winter Sun destinations going on sale for Winter 22/23 from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports include the Canary Islands - Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura - as well as Madeira, Turkey – Antalya - and Cyprus - Paphos.

The airline said: “With multiple weekly services to many of these destinations throughout the winter season from early-November through to the end of April, customers are given fantastic choice and flexibility meaning they can book the duration of holiday that suits them.

“This unrivalled choice of flying includes up to 15 weekly flights to the Canary Islands from Edinburgh Airport and up to 20 weekly flights from Glasgow Airport with the UK’s leading operator to the Canaries."

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2 and Jet2holidays, said: “We are very pleased to be putting this fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports, and we know these popular hotspots will be as popular as ever with customers and independent travel agents.

“As well as meaning that customers can book their winter sunshine nice and early, the unrivalled choice of flights we have on sale means that customers can be totally flexible when it comes to choosing how long they want to holiday for.

“Despite the current restrictions around travel, we are looking ahead with enormous confidence and we are very excited about what else we have in store for customers and independent travel agents when it comes to Winter 22/23.

“We’ll be sharing more details over the coming weeks and we know how popular this programme will be.”

For Glasgow Airport the full breakdown is:

Tenerife (up to nine weekly services)

Lanzarote (up to five weekly services)

Gran Canaria (up to four weekly services)

Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services)

Madeira (weekly services)

Antalya (up to four weekly services)

Paphos (up to two weekly services)

The full breakdown for Edinburgh Airport is:

Tenerife (up to six weekly services)

Lanzarote (up to four weekly services)

Gran Canaria (up to three weekly services)

Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services)

Madeira (weekly services)

Antalya (up to two weekly services)

Paphos (weekly services)

750 Scottish Internet of Things jobs to be created

Left to right are Paul Wilson, Gregor Aikman and Evelyn McDonald of Filament STAC. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

SCOTLAND’S "first accelerator for firms in the internet of things (IoT) sector" has been launched with the aim of creating dozens of businesses and hundreds of jobs in the next three years.

READ MORE: The Filament STAC accelerator is partly modelled on a Canadian programme that has supported around 650 start-ups and created over 4,000 jobs, and Tim Ellis, the centre’s founder, has been lined up as a consultant to the Scottish project.

Stuart Patrick: For the sake of city centres, companies must have final say on home working

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce

OPINION: Given the fatigue I have seen on the faces of some of our most energetic entrepreneurs in recent weeks, I sincerely hope Professor Neil Ferguson is correct this time in suggesting we will largely be looking back on the pandemic by October.

READ MORE: The US statistician Nate Silver took a shot at Professor Ferguson not for his forecasts per se but for being “over-confident” in each one that he makes. It is hard to disagree but I know there are entrepreneurs earnestly hoping that this time his over-confidence is justified.

