By Scott Wright
SCOTTISH accountancy firm French Duncan has hired its first head of corporate tax compliance as it targets growth in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Elizabeth Leonard returns to the firm to take up the role after starting her career at French Duncan in the late 1990s, when she undertook her tax traineeship. In her new role, Ms Leonard will provide tax and advisory services to existing clients as the firm looks to grow its presence in the corporate tax sector.
She joins French Duncan from RSM, where she was an associate director in the corporate tax team. Ms Leonard also worked previously for Grant Thornton. Ms Leonard said: “It’s exciting to come back full circle to the firm that I received my traineeship at – albeit, more than two decades later. I am already enjoying the challenges that come with this new role, leading the corporate tax compliance team and working closely with clients. I look forward to helping French Duncan continue to grow.”
Managing partner Graeme Finnie said: “We’re thrilled to appoint Elizabeth as head of corporate tax compliance. As our firm has grown in recent years, we have needed to focus more heavily on specialised service lines and creating this new role is further evidence of the progress French Duncan continues to make.”
