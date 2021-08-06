By Scott Wright
THE chief executive of Pryme Group has declared the Dundee engineering company will be able to take on “more complex projects than ever before” after bringing two new companies into the fold.
Pryme has merged with Caley Ocean Systems and IMES International, previously part of the Seanamic Group, in a deal that strengthens its presence in oil and gas while extending the services it provides to the renewables and nuclear energy markets. The enlarged company has a headcount of 260 people, operating from a broad range of locations throughout the UK, including Aberdeen, Dundee, Ellon, Glasgow, Morecambe, Newcastle, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Renfrew, Rosyth and Sheffield.
Simmons Private Equity is the major shareholder of all three companies. It is hoped that by bringing the three together, the business will benefit from synergies such as improved sales opportunities and customer service.
Pryme chief executive Kerrie Murray will lead the business following the merger. She said: “The combined business will have a greater regional footprint with broader resources and capabilities, enabling Pryme Group to support larger and more complex projects than ever before. This will create a strong, resilient business, well positioned to support customers across a range of sectors."
from energy to defence to industrials. By bringing these successful businesses together, we have the opportunity to grow the group, invest in our people, strengthen the range of products, services and solutions for our customers.”
