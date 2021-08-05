By Scott Wright

CRERAR Hotels is taking its first steps in the self-catering market.

The Scottish hospitality company has invested £150,000 to renovate a five-bedroom house located on the site of its five-star Glencoe Inn.

The move follows a major upsurge in interest in self-catering holidays in light of the pandemic.

Crerar declared that Island View has been refurbished to the same standard of the West Highlands hotel, with facilities such as a private outdoor hot tub, log fire burner and fully equipped kitchen. It can accommodate groups of up to 10 guests.

The Glencoe Inn was recently refurbished following an investment of £500,000 by Crerar, and offers a range of eating and drinking options, including at its Steak & Lobster Bistro and the Gathering Bar & Grill.

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar, said: “Following the completion of our refurbishment at the Glencoe Inn, we wanted to go one step further to meet growing demand for self-catering accommodation in the area by introducing Island View House.

“We’ve renovated the five-bedroom house next to the Inn to the highest standards, creating a fantastic space that gives guests the best of both worlds.... It’s really the icing on the cake in terms of the work that has been put in to offer the best of Scottish hospitality at one of the country’s most renowned locations.”

“By offering various options to potential guests, we’re hoping to attract even more holidaymakers to explore one of the finest landscapes Scotland has to offer.”