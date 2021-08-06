Pawprint, the Scottish app which helps individuals cut their carbon footprints, has extended its sponsorship of Heart of Midlothian.

The renewed deal will see the Pawprint logo, featuring Bjorn the polar bear, continue to be worn on the Hearts Men and Hearts Women first team shirts, on the left sleeve.

Pawprint chief Christian Arno said: “The Pawprint app has been built to make it easier for people to measure, understand and ultimately reduce their carbon footprints... This partnership helps us do this and we are, once again, proud to be partnering with such a forward thinking football club as Hearts.”