AS excitement mounts ahead of the s1jobs Recruitment Awards 2021, the major awards scheme that celebrates excellence in the recruitment industry, the winners of the 2020 awards – postponed due to the pandemic – will also be announced.
The event takes place on Thursday, August 26 via virtual event platform The Awards Room and will be hosted by Joel Dommett, the popular stand-up comedian and presenter.
The Awards Room is a specialist events platform designed to offer an engaging virtual awards ceremony experience. Attendees will have an opportunity to network, and connect with sponsors and colleagues, all while enjoying the interactive event experience.
Find out more at www.s1recruitmentawards.co.uk.
Best Recruitment Consultancy (UK & International)
• Blue Arrow
• NRL
• One Recruitment
• Pertemps
• Sanderson
Best Recruitment Consultancy (Scottish Operations)
• Anderson Knight
• Contract Scotland
• Denholm associates
• FPSG
• iMultiply
• Johnston Greer
• Murray Recruitment
• Net Talent
• TMM Recruitment
Best Recruitment Consultancy (Newcomer)
• Iconic Resourcing
• Incubate Consulting
• Star Recruitment
Recruitment Consultant of the Year
• Alison miller – Blue Arrow
• Amanda Kho – Denholm Associates
• Andrew Robinson - iMultiply
• Gillian Pate – Anderson Knight
• Grant Dalziel – Contract Scotland
• Isabel Muller – Search Consultancy
• Karen White – Change
• Kieran O’Neill – FPS
• Linzi Murphy – Pertemps
• Monica Lochrie – hrc Recruitment
• Paul McGuinness – Murray Recruitment
• Stuart Aird – FPSG
Best Employer Brand
• Police Scotland
• Scottish Government
• Spirit AeroSystems
Best Recruitment Website
• Balfour Beatty
• Mercedes-Benz
• TMM Recruitment
Best Recruitment Video
• Allied Vehicles Group
• Capability Scotland
• Net Talent
• Quarriers
Best Use of Social Media
• ENABLE Scotland
• Hays Travel
• Lidl GB
Best Digital Creative
• Allied Vehicles Group
• Hays Travel
• Lidl GB
Best Recruitment Campaign
• ENABLE Scotland
• Hays Travel
• Lidl GB
• Together Energy
Best In-House Recruitment Team
• Avaloq
• Business Stream
• FNZ
• Lidl GB
HR Team of the Year
• Farne Salmon & Trout
• French Duncan
• Hays Travel
• Zonal Retail Data Systems
Best Charity Employer
• Kibble Education and Care Centre
• Quarriers
• Scottish Professional Football League Trust
• Simon Community Scotland
• Support in Mind Scotland
• The Food Train
Best Candidate Journey
• Balfour Beatty
• Chivas Brothers International Graduate Programme
• iMultiply
Best Early Careers Employer (Apprentice / Graduate)
• Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland
• Chivas Brothers International Graduate Programme
• Hays Travel
• Volvo Truck and Bus North & Scotland
Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative
• Farne Salmon & Trout
• Simon Community Scotland
• University of Strathclyde Organisational and Staff Development
• Volvo Truck and Bus North & Scotland
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
• Capgemini
• EY
• iMultiply
s1 Shine Award
• Jamie Lee Morley & Margaret Mackie – Northcare Scotland
• Linda Dickson – Farne Salmon & Trout
• Mary Fox - Holmlea Healthcare
• Natasha Earle – Birth, Baby & Beyond
