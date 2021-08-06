MILLER Homes is unveiling its latest Newton Fields development show home in Cambuslang this weekend.

The four-bedroom Nairn - described as the first of its kind in Scotland by Miller - is set to launch on Saturday August 7 2021, with househunters able to book an appointment to view the new home, which has been styled by interior designer Eileen Kesson of ENVISION.

Ms Kesson said: "This show home is all about monochrome.

"We've used a mix of black, grey, beige and white to create a neutral and calming ambience.

The interior

"Prospective buyers can see how to combine flexible living with a contemporary style.

"This design is a great example of what can be achieved with a blank canvas and how using simple yet striking wallpapers, shapes, and colours can create the most effortless home.

"The design gives a seamless flow throughout and is on trend with abstract touches in the wallpapers and paintings to give a timeless look."

Tracy Black: Why we must learn to live with the virus

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland.

OPINION: Confidence is at the heart of every successful economy. Confidence among businesses to grow, invest and create new jobs.

READ MORE: Confidence among staff to come to work every day, innovate and deliver. And confidence among customers to spend money on goods and services.

Morrisons agrees to improved takeover offer from US investment giant

The deal offer for Morrisons is worth £6.7bn.

WM Morrison has agreed to an improved to takeover offer from a US consortium led by Fortress Investment Group, valuing the supermarket chain at £6.7 billion.

READ MORE: Softbank-owned Fortress increased its offer to fend off a possible counter-offer from New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which effectively opened the bidding war for Morrisons with its initial approach at the start of last month.

Sign up

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up or view our new range of newsletters, click below: