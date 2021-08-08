PUB giant Caledonian Heritable has acquired the staff accommodation building of the former Macdonald Marine Hotel in North Berwick.
Edinburgh-based Caledonian, which is owned by the entrepreneur Kevin Doyle, is redeveloping the property after fending off competition to secure the deal.
READ MORE: The sale price was not disclosed, but it was in excess of the £1.353 million asking price said Allied Surveyors Scotland, which brokered the agreement.
Turbine factory plan fuels hopes for Scottish renewables boom
A SCOTTISH tidal energy specialist has won Scottish Government backing for its bid to develop a pioneering turbine manufacturing plant that could help Scotland become a leader in the field.
READ MORE: Nova Innovation has won £2 million funding for a project it says will develop the first European assembly line to mass manufacture tidal turbines.
Chivas Brothers appoints new chief
SCOTCH whisky giant Chivas Brothers has a new chief executive The Herald reveals.
READ MORE: The Dumbarton-based distiller, which is part of the Pernod Ricard drinks empire, has appointed Jean-Etienne Gourgues as its new chief executive and chairman.
Scottish audiologists sound out acquisition opportunities
A SCOTTISH audiology business whose Glasgow clinic is thought to be among the biggest independent facilities in Europe is on the verge of completing two acquisitions that will further its presence in England.
READ MORE: The Hearing Clinic UK, owned by brothers Chris and Martin Stone, is already on course to nearly double turnover from the £2.1 million recorded during the year to the end of July as patients look to sidestep NHS backlogs.
Street food chain launches third venue in Edinburgh
A THIRD restaurant in the El Cartel Mexican street food chain has opened in Edinburgh.
READ MORE: The new venue is located at the heart of the Old Town in Roxburgh Court. With a capacity for more than 100 covers, it is the biggest in the group yet.
