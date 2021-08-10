Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington sold 43 clean cattle, 37 cast cows, 1,662 prime lambs and 496 cast sheep at

St Boswells yesterday.

Thirteen prime bullocks sold to 261p/kg and averaged 241p (-3p), while 30 prime heifers peaked at 281p to average 241p (n/c).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,703 and 217p to average 169p (+4p), while two cast bulls peaked at £1,606 and 145p to average 138p (n/c).

A smaller show of prime lambs this week sold to £136 and 305p/kg for Beltex to average £102 or 231p/kg (+10p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to a top of £147 for Suffolk ewes to average £114, while light ewes peaked at £131 for North Country Cheviots to average £74.

The firm also sold 16 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 274p/kg to average 254p (+18p), while 10 beef-bred bullocks sold to 257p and levelled at 246p (+24p).

Twenty-seven, beef-bred young bulls peaked at 249p and averaged 203p (-16p), while 28 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 210p and levelled at 184p (-4p).

In the rough ring 92 cast beef cows peaked at 210p to average 160p (-3p), while 180 cast dairy cows sold to 183p to average 124p (-4p). Eleven cast bulls peaked at 175p to average 147p (-8p).

There were also 1,659 prime lambs that peaked at £158 or 378p/kg to average 241p (+6p).

Lowland cast ewes (181) peaked at £158 for a Texel to average £95 (-£5), while 24 hill ewes sold to £92 for a Jacob to average £47 (+£4).

Lawrie and Symington sold 38 prime cattle, two young bulls and 104 cast

cattle at Lanark yesterday.

Prime heifers sold to 262p/kg twice or to £1,671 for Limousins, while bullocks sold to 268p for a Limousin.

Cast beef cows peaked at £1,650 or 182p for a Charolais, while dairy types sold to £1,135 or 148p.

Cast bulls sold at up to £1550.

There were also 2,180 prime lambs which were up 15p/kg on last week’s slide to level at 232p. The sale peaked at £134 for Texels and 276p/kg for Beltex.

The 1,533 cast sheep were a strong trade but plainer sorts were easier on the week.

Top prices were £184 for Texels and £94 for Blackfaces.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,092 prime lambs and 950 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday where prime lambs sold extremely well from start to finish.

Top prices were £127 for Texels and 290p/kg for Beltex with the sale averaging 237p/kg (+14p) or £104.

All classes of Ewes sold at similar rates on the week.

Feeding and leaner ewes would be marginally easier on the week.

Top prices were £176 for Texels and £109 for Blackfaces.