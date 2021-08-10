HELLO and welcome to the Business Briefing on Tuesday, August 10, as the battered global hotel industry is starting to see the shoots of recovery, according to an update released this morning by the owner of Holiday Inn.

InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world's largest operators with nearly 6,000 sites, has reported a significant improvement in trading.

Also today, discount supermarket Aldi has announced it is to take on around 500 staff over the next four months, and the former chief executive and chief operating officer of UK car giant Lookers Plc - owner of the Taggarts chain of car dealerships in Scotland - has joined Glasgow's Fleet Alliance as it prepares for a new expansion push that includes electric vehicles.

Yorkshire tech firm acquires Stirling business

MANAGED IT services provider razorblue has announced further expansion into Scotland following the acquisition of Stirling-based sarn Technologies Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition comes as the Catterick-based following the firm’s most successful financial year to date, achieving a 32% increase in turnover in 2020-21.

Over the last four years razorblue has seen turnover increase by 128% and is on target to reach £20m turnover by 2023.

The Stirling firm has 15 staff and a turnover of £1.5m, and the move was said to provide career advancement opportunities for the Scottish staff.

The Yorkshire firm said it is in the process of securing a larger office in Scotland to accommodate future growth.

Founded in 2007 by chief executive Dan Kitchen, razorblue has grown from two employees to over 120, with a 30% headcount growth in the last year.

Now with eight offices and teams across the UK, it works with over 500 businesses providing a wide range of services including managed IT support, connectivity, cloud solutions and business software.

It said the expansion into Scotland forms part of razorblue’s vision to be the most trusted managed IT service provider in the UK’s SME marketplace.

Razorblue acquired Manchester-based J-Media in 2019 amid a growth push.

Mr Kitchen said: “We’re excited to have expanded our business further into Scotland. Whilst our roots are in the north of England, our client base is located throughout the UK. It makes sense to acquire a business that is already doing what we do, but in a different location.

“I’m very confident that this addition to the group will enable us to not only continue to provide an excellent service to the existing clients of both razorblue and sarn Technologies, but many other businesses across Scotland.”

He said sarn Technologies clients will also be able to benefit from other products and services in razorblue’s portfolio including connectivity, cloud, and telecoms solutions.

Graeme Scott, managing director of sarn Technologies, said: “This acquisition is set to be a perfect blend of technical synergies, fitting with our aspirations for the future of sarn Technologies.

"I can say with confidence that razorblue aligns with our values and they too lead with a customer-centric approach to business. There will now be a more extensive range of services available to our valued customers, as well as career progression opportunities for the technical team.”

Discount supermarket hiring 500 workers

ALDI is looking to hire over 490 workers in Scotland between now and Christmas.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres across the country. This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistants and warehouse logistic assistants, and store managers.

Former Lookers chiefs join Glasgow car leasing company

A SCOTTISH automotive business has hailed new key appointments to strengthen its board and oversee company expansion.

Martin Brown is to become chair of leasing provider Fleet Alliance as experienced automotive executives Andy Bruce and Nigel McMinn, both formerly of Lookers plc join the Glasgow-based fleet management and leasing broker.

