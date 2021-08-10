LOOKERS Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow has secured a major contract to supply more than 100 new Volkswagen Crafter panel vans to Menzies Distribution to support a significant fleet expansion of its supply chain and logistics business.

Menzies recently expanded further in Scotland after acquiring West Lothian-based logistics company JBT Distribution, enhancing its presence throughout the region.

Lookers said the contract was a significant win for its business in Scotland and a positive sign of future growth.

Fraser Simpson, general sales managers at Lookers Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow, said: “Menzies Distribution is a growth-focused, ambitious and innovative company delivering solutions to help business right across the UK and we’re delighted to have been chosen as its commercial partner to support its continued expansion.

“Packed with technology and with an unbeatable design, the new Volkswagen Crafter panel van is designed for companies who want to get large and small jobs done well and these outstanding vehicles will add significantly to Menzies’ nationwide fleet.

“We’re proud to be associated with a business of this scale and calibre and delighted to be supporting its growing team.”

Menzies Distribution operates from over 100 sites across the UK and Ireland, distributing more than 29.5 million units across its network every week, to more than 30,000 locations each day, including newspapers and magazines, retail stock, healthcare consumables and parcel delivery services.

Employing more than 5,000 people and operating with over 4,000 vehicle assets, the Menzies Distribution Group has annual turnover of more than £1.2bn.

Adam Purshall, Menzies fleet & procurement director, said: "In addition to the expansion of our dedicated electric fleet, which we aim to roll out far ahead of any regulatory deadlines, it’s imperative that we upgrade our traditional fleet with the very best in class.

“Final mile and urban deliveries continue to be an important part of the work Menzies Distribution undertakes and we must be able to operate in any part of the country without additional cost – something we have guaranteed by having a full Euro 6 fleet.”

Founded in 1908, Lookers is one of the largest multi-franchise dealer groups in the UK and Ireland, representing 33 volume and premium car manufacturers and specialising in new and used electric car sales across a network of over 150 franchised locations.

