By Scott Wright

CONTRACTS worth £2.5million have been awarded by Stornoway Port Authority as part of its £12m investment in a new marina at the Isle of Lewis town.

The construction contract for a new marine engineering workshop has been secured by Ayrshire-based 3b Construction for the Newton Basin/Goat Island development. It was announced alongside a subcontract package to local company Breedon Hebrides, which had been the main contractor for the original Goat Island slipway in 1950.

The project will provide two covered boat repair bays within the new engineering building, offering local businesses the chance to create skilled jobs and further utilise the port’s facilities. It is expected that the commercial and marine leisure markets will both be serviced by the facilities at Goat Island.

Alex MacLeod, chief executive of Stornoway Port Authority, said: “This is a hugely exciting project and one that is central to the port’s vision for the future.

“Partnering with the correct contractors is critical to ensure the successful delivery of the Newton Basin/Goat Island development, so we are delighted to be working alongside 3b Construction and Breedon Hebrides – two vastly experienced businesses with a track record of success.”

Donald Crichton, chairman of Comhairle’s(Western Isles Council) sustainable development committee said: “The Comhairle is delighted to see the final part of the Newton Basin and Goat Island areas being concluded.

“Particularly pleasing is the way in which partners and stakeholders have worked together to support the £12m developments, improve the area, support creation of new jobs and offer state of the art facilities for the marine industry.”