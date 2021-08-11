By Ian McConnell
A MAJOR apartment and restaurant development by Chris Stewart Group on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile will be handed over to operators later this month, with the property company flagging an opportunity “to capitalise on the easing of restrictions on international tourism”.
Chris Stewart Group (CSG) noted that 329 High Street had been leased from City of Edinburgh Council in 2019 and “transformed from functional, redundant office space to create 24 luxury serviced apartments with reception area and restaurant”.
Edinburgh-based CSG said the refurbished 18th century property would now operate as an extension to Cheval Old Town Chambers, located in the medieval closes running from the Royal Mile behind 329 High Street towards Princes Street Gardens, bringing the total number of short and long-term lets within the development to 75.
The 140-cover Luckenbooths restaurant will be managed by The Bon Vivant Group, the company behind Edinburgh venues including The Devil’s Advocate and El Cartel. It is designed to appeal to families and will serve guests of the apartments, tourists and local residents, CSG noted.
Chris Stewart, chief executive of CSG, said: “Working with the traditional façade with listed status and creating a stylish and classic interior...has been a rewarding experience for the whole team.”
